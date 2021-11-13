Prophet Bushiri’s enemies exposed

Details have emerged of people within the inner circle of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri who are tirelessly working to destroy him and his prophetic ministry.

According to a short video that Malawi24 has seen, there are people in Prophet Bushiri’s inner circle resolute to bring him down to his knees.

These details have been revealed by Prophet Jay Israel who claim to have worked with some of the people who Bushiri, fondly known as Major 1, entrusts with his secrets.

Jay Israel made the revelations during his public apology for calling Prophet Bushiri a fake prophet.

“Everything that I have said against you were things that were orchestrated by people who were close to you and some who are still closer to you even now who you have shared a lot with.

“These people want to bring you down. They would come to me in order to use my platform to discredit you” said Jay Israel in the 3 minutes, 26 seconds short clip.

Israel has warned Prophet Bushiri and advised him to vet his inner circle to fish out the rotten core resolute in their quest to destroy the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader.

Bushiri, a fugitive currently in Malawi where he fights extradition to South Africa to face fraud and money laundering charges, is yet to comment on the matter.

“I am sincerely sorry”!

Meanwhile, Prophet Israel, real name Jacob Dube, has “sincerely apologised to Prophet Shepherd Bushiri who he called a “great man of God”.

Jay Israel said he was misled by the people to attack Major 1.

“This is to you my brother Prophet Shepherd Bushiri. I would like to express my sincerest apology for everything that I have said about you and your ministry. I just want you to know that I am really sorry”, apologised Jay Israel who leads the Spirit Life Mega Church.

He described Bushiri as a great prophet whose mark in South Africa will stand the test of time.

“You are great man of God. When it comes to the prophetic ministry here in South Africa, you have really left a mark that can never be erased not by any single person”.