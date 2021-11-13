Portugal bans bosses texting staff after work

Portugal has banned bosses from texting and emailing staff after working hours.

The ban, reports the BBC, is part of changes being introduced to improve work-life balance with the country’s Minister of Labour and Social Security, Ana Mendes Godinho describing ‘working-from-home’ as a “game changer”.

According to the new laws, companies with more than 10 staff could face fines if they contact employees outside working hours.

The country has also introduced a new law that will allow parents to work from home indefinitely without seeking prior approval from their employers until their children turn eight.

The country believes the enhanced labour protections would attract more workers from other countries.

"We consider Portugal one of the best places in the world for these digital nomads and remote workers to choose to live in, we want to attract them to Portugal," Godinho has been quoted as saying by the BBC. Several countries and companies employed working from home as countries went on lockdown due to Covid-19.