Chakwera returns home today

President Lazarus Chakwera, who left Malawi on October 19, is expected back home today.

Acting Presidential press secretary Anthony Kasunda said in a press statement yesterday that Chakwera will arrive in the country through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

Kasunda added that the Malawi leader will not hold a press conference upon arrival in the country but a press briefing will be held next week on Tuesday at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe

The Malawi leader during his 19-day trip, undertook a three-day visit to Kenya where, among others, he held bilateral talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Chakwera then travelled to the United Arab Emirates where he attended the Global Sustainable Technology & Innovation Community (G-STIC) Expo 2020 from October 24 to 27.

Over the past six days, Chakwera was in Glasgow attending the COP26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

During the time President Chakwera was away, two protests were held in Blantyre and Lilongwe with protesters demanding his resignation over the economic crisis in Malawi.