Devotion: Just keep enduring

Hebrew 12:2 looking to Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith, who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, disregarding its shame, and has sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.

The opening scripture tells us that there was a joy set before Jesus who made him to endure the cross and the shame. We are on spiritual journey. Our vision is to make it to heaven. We should learn to endure before the fulfillment of the vision. If you can’t endure, you can’t win. Let us look at some of the things that we must endure.

Endure the shame. As stated in Hebrews 12:2 shame is inevitable. Few months ago a Pastor in Canada was dragged out of church by police and put him to shame for conducting prayers during lockdown. He obeyed God who said we should not stop meetings (Hebrew 10:25)

Endure temptations. Whatever temptations don’t succumb to any.

James 1:12 “Blessed is the man who endures temptation, for when he has been approved, he will receive the crown of life, which he promised to those who love him.”

1Corinthians 10:13 “No temptation has taken you except what is common to man. God is faithful, who will not allow you to be tempted above what you are able, but will with the temptation also make the way of escape, that you may be able to ENDURE it.”

Endure oppressions or persecutions. Christian will suffer persecutions. But endure them.

1 Corinthians 4:12 “We toil, working with our own hands. When people curse us, we bless. Being persecuted, we endure.”

Endure hardships and pain. As you meet hardships and pain, learn to endure because they are temporary. Be disciplined as a soldier.

2 Timothy 2:3 “You therefore endure hardness, as a good soldier of Jesus Christ.”

1Peter 2:19 “For it is commendable if someone endures pain, suffering unjustly, because of conscience toward God.”

Endure delay, wait patiently.

Hebrews 6:15 “Thus, having patiently endured, he obtained the promise.”

Endure struggles.

Hebrews 10:32 “But remember the former days, in which, after you were enlightened, you endured a great struggle with sufferings…”

Learn to ensure till the end. Don’t give up in the middle. Matthews 24:13 “But he who endures to the end, the same will be saved.”

CONFESSION

I endure all things and get hold of the crown. I will never give up in my walk of faith because greater is he who is in me than the one who is in the world. I am a success now and always. In Jesus Name. Amen.

+265888326247