Man ‘finds’ cockroach in Fanta

A man has claimed that he found a cockroach in a bottle of Fanta Orange.

Twitter user @PrincipalKrupp posted a bottle of Fanta Orange with a seemingly dead cockroach floating inside.

“Southern Bottlers almost made me sip a roach. I can sue right?,” he wrote.

He then asked if there is any lawyer willing to take up his case so that he can sue the manufacturer, Southern Bottlers Limited.

One of the persons who replied said they also found objects recently in Fanta.

 

 

 

