Man ‘finds’ cockroach in Fanta

A man has claimed that he found a cockroach in a bottle of Fanta Orange.

Twitter user @PrincipalKrupp posted a bottle of Fanta Orange with a seemingly dead cockroach floating inside.

“Southern Bottlers almost made me sip a roach. I can sue right?,” he wrote.

Southern Bottlers almost made me sip a roach. I can sue right? 😄 pic.twitter.com/j4qEoYZEcF — Captain_Underpants (@PrincipalKrupp) November 4, 2021

He then asked if there is any lawyer willing to take up his case so that he can sue the manufacturer, Southern Bottlers Limited.

Any lawyer willing to take this up dm tiwone if pali solid case. I still have the bottle — Captain_Underpants (@PrincipalKrupp) November 5, 2021

One of the persons who replied said they also found objects recently in Fanta.

Mostly with fanta, last 2 I bought had some objects in them. — Beardless Lucky (@luckymbalule) November 5, 2021

Donoghue v Stevenson…you can sue — Your favorite 🇲🇼🇿🇲hun (@favorite_hun) November 5, 2021

Nde kuti batch yonse tamwa mphenvu 🤮 — Mwana wa abusa🇲🇼 (@Santaah92) November 4, 2021

Yes and go get that money !!!! pic.twitter.com/DitNv00VL3 — just M’s (@mal_keena) November 4, 2021