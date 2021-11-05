I am back – Makhadzi  

South African singer Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, popularly known as Makhadzi, has arrived in the country ahead of her performance at the Hangout Music Festival to be held at Kabumba Hotel in Salima.

Makhadzi arrived through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) around 3:45 this afternoon alongside Mapara la Jazz.

Speaking after arrival, Makhadzi said she is fully charged for the show and ready to light up Salima.

She said disappointing Malawians could be the last thing to do and has since pledged fireworks.

Makhadzi also performed in Malawi at another festival last month. She, however, became a victim of body shaming after a photographer posted showing her inner thighs.

Makhadzi expressed disappointment with the photographer for putting the picture in the public domain when many innocent images of her were taken during her performance at the festival.