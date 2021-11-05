Missing Malawian young man Emmanuel Chibwana found in Tanzania

Emmanuel Chibwana, 19, who went missing on Monday has been found in Dar es Salaam Tanzania, his family says.

Emmanuel’s father Khama Chibwana has said that he has spoken with immigration officials who are holding Emmanuel in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania and they have sent him Emmanuel’s picture in which he is wearing the same clothes he was wearing the day he went missing.

“He was found in a container; he is able to talk but is not in his right mind. Two independent colleagues have corroborated the information,” said Khama Chibwana.

He then thanked all people who prayed for the family and supported them during the difficult period.

“God bless you all, and to God be the glory,” he said.

Emmanuel was last seen in Zomba on Monday this week at around 9 am. He boarded a taxi on 11th Avenue in Zomba heading for National Bank and on his way he wrote a text expressing that the people in the car looked suspicious.

His case was also followed by three other cases of missing persons all of which have since been solved. But there are still concerns over the safety of people when they board taxis and commentators have urged city council to regulate public transport.