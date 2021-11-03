Devotion: Pray for others

1Timothy 2:1-2 ” I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men; For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.”

All people are not equal to your family only or yourself only. Learn to go beyond your current location and learn to change things in different nations.

If you want to effect changes and live in peace and be able to do things freely, then prayers are so important. Actually prayer should be the priority and that’s why the opening scripture says FIRST OF ALL..

You have a role to pray for your church, community, nation and the whole world in which you are living. There are billions of souls going to destruction. There are Christians persecuted every day in different nations. There are oppressive laws passed in different nations. The World is going towards secularism in anticipation of the coming of Anti-Christ. Wars in different nations. Poverty and other sufferings. We can’t blame God. He has already done something but needs someone to intercede for God to interfere in the affairs of Men.

Choose to be that Intercessor.

Ezekiel 22:30 “I sought for a man among them who would build up the wall and stand in the gap before me for the land, that I would not destroy it; but I found no one.”

There are very few people that are really concerned about others. Most of the people pray for themselves and their immediate family. Very few people can fast for others. Very few can go to the mountain to pray for others. You can choose to be among the very few ones. Let your prayer list be full of others and less of you.

Remember Job, His problems were dealt with when he prayed for others not for himself.

Job 42:10 “Yahweh turned the captivity of Job, when he prayed for his friends. Yahweh gave Job twice as much as he had before.”

Know that your prayer works even if it doesn’t look so. Don’t look for physical signs, walk by faith. James 5:16 “…. The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.”

PRAYER

(Pray for your nation that leaders will make sound decisions for the people they are leading. Pray that they will be led by God and not men)

