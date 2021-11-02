Protesters want Chakwera to resign

Protesters took to the streets of Blantyre today demanding the resignation of President Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima.

According to the protesters, the two leaders have failed to manage the country as evidenced by the rise in prices of goods and services since the Tonse Alliance won the 2020 elections cost

The protesters also want National Assembly Speaker Gotani Hara and leader of opposition, Kondwani Nankhumwa over similar issues.

Apart from rising cost of living, the protesters also demanded the government to address issues of unemployment among the youth.

Chakwera and Chilima promised to create one million jobs in the first year in government but the Chakwera administration only managed to create about 300,000.

The protests were led by Human Rights Ambassadors who presented their petition to Blantyre City Council. Protesters marched from Old Town Hall to the Blantyre Civic Offices.

Earlier, Police tried to stop the protest saying organisers did not obtain permission from the city council. However, the protesters defied the police and the law enforcers in the end decided to provide security.