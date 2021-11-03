Procurement deals suspended at Malawi Defence Force over corruption suspicions

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has issued restriction notices to Malawi Defence Force and Malawi Police Service from dealing with several procurement contracts.

ACB announced the suspension in a statement yesterday.

The suspended contracts at MDF are MSDF/DOL/ Armoured Truck/01/20 awarded to Malachitte and another awarded to Crimson Trading.

Restricted contracts at Malawi Police service are MPS/SS/08/04/2019 awarded to Xaviar Ltd, MPS/SS/02/10/2019 awarded to Xelite Strips Ltd and LPO629951 awarded to Malachitte.

“Following the restriction notices, the Malawi Defence Force and the Malawi Police Service are restricted from dealing with the contracts outlined above until the ACB has concluded the investigations or lifted the restriction notices,” reads part of the statement signed by Egrita M. Ndala.

Recently, Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda asked the Anti-Corruption to investigate Mas International for claiming billion from Malawi Police despite not having a contract with the MPS.

According to Nyirenda, MPS issued several Local Purchase Orders (LPOs) to Mas International to procure police uniforms on demand. The company claimed that the LPOs constituted binding contracts hence Malawi Police Service is under an obligation to procure the uniforms specified in the LPOs.