Soldier, Janta team up again

Veteran musician Soldier Lucius Banda and Janta better known as the hit maker have once again teamed up on a song.

Janta made the announcement through Twitter a few days ago. He posted a picture which shows him with Banda in the studio.

The picture is captioned, “making another hit song.”

In response to the news, followers of the two top artists have expressed excitement.

“I can`t wait to have my ears on the new hit,” said Chimwemwe Mmanga

Muhendere wa Muhendere said, “When two music heavyweights meet, it is the mic which suffers. I can`t wait for this hit.”

This comes a year after the two worked together on song called Madalitso Anga. Soldier appeared in the song as a featured artist.

However, the nature of their teamwork is not clear this time around.