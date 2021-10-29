Bullets to host MAFCO in Airtel Top 8 opener

Newly crowned Super League champions Nyasa Big Bullets and MAFCO FC will set the Airtel Top 8 Season Four rolling with a clash in the competition’s opening match.

According to the fixture released by the Football Association of Malawi, the People’s Team will host the Salima based Soldiers at Kamuzu Stadium in the first leg of their quarterfinal tie on Saturday November 6.

The second match of the competition will see Be Forward Wanderers host Moyale Barracks at the same venue the following day.

Defending champions Silver Strikers will begin their title defence with a home tie against TN Stars at Nankhaka Stadium on November 13, before CIVO and Karonga United wrap up the quarterfinal first leg phase at CIVO Stadium on Sunday November 14.

In the return leg, Moyale will play Wanderers on November 20 at a venue to be communicated later while MAFCO will welcome Bullets to Chitowe Stadium in Dwangwa the following day.

Karonga Stadium will then host the Karonga United versus Civo tie on November 27 before TN Stars and Silver Strikers wrap- up the quarterfinal stage at Kasungu Stadium 24 hours later.

FAM Competitions Director Gomezgani Zakazaka said all is set for the Competition to kick off next week.

“We have finalized the preparations to kick off the tournament and we are ready for Season four of the competition. We expect exciting matches as you know this is about The Winner takes all,” said Zakazaka.

Airtel Marketing Director Thokozani Sande said: “We are excited to roll out this new season for Airtel Top 8 and we are looking forward to watching the giants battle it out for the new MK17m and MK5.5m prize money under a new thrilling format.”

Detailed fixtures:

Saturday, 6th November, 2021

Nyasa Big Bullets vs Mafco FC at Kamuzu Stadium

Sunday, 7th November, 2021

Be Forward Wanderers vs Moyale Barracks at Kamuzu Stadium

Saturday, 13th November, 2021

Silver Strikers vs TN Stars at Nankhaka Stadium

Sunday, 14th November, 2021

Civil Sporting Club vs Karonga United

Second Leg

Saturday, 20th November, 2021

Moyale Barracks vs Be Forward Wanderers (TBC)

Sunday, 21st November, 2021

Mafco vs Nyasa Big Bullets at Chitowe Stadium

Saturday, 27th November, 2021

Karonga United vs Civil Sporting Club at Karonga Stadium TN Stars vs Silver Strikers at Kasungu Stadium