Ras Kansengwa under fire over Makhadzi photo

Veteran photographer Ras Peter Kansengwa has come under fire for taking a picture which dishonours South Africa`s female musician Makhadzi during her perfomance at Sand Music Festival in Mangochi last weekend.

According to commentators, it is not right for the photographer in question to make a name in the industry by making other people sad.

Social media influencer Pemphero Mphande has condemned Kasengwa`s action.

“A very sad thing that happened on the photo that Ras Kansengwa circulated. Honestly, he should be ashamed of himself,” reads his post in partial.

Nicholas Kalua also commented on the matter, “It’s very unfortunate that some people choose to draw public attention by causing pain in somebody`s live. Instead of supporting the best talented artists, people choose to pull them down.” He said

The picture in question, exposes the Limpopo queen`s thighs. Worse still, some people edited the image, to make it look like Makhadzi exposed her private parts.

In reaction to the edited pictures, the South African musician said the edited pictures have potential to dent her image.

“I would like to ask everyone who react with this picture and edited picture that you are planting something that can affect me badly,” said Makhadzi.