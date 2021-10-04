2021 Future Summit to be held on Thursday

The 2021 Future Summit to be held on 7 October will gather people focusing on positive social change across all of Africa with the intention of creating a space for a vibrant community to spark new ideas and engage in provocative conversations.

The virtual summit is free and open to the public and will have plenary speakers meant to inspire and provoke.

Speakers at the event will include Degan Ali who is Executive Director of African Development Solutions, Andrea Thompson who is Editor in Chief of Marie Claire UK and Frank Aswani, CEO of African Venture Philanthropy Alliance.

Activities will also include participatory sessions meant to engage and connect, virtual site visits for attendants to forge partnerships and networking meant to build relationships.

There will also be creative performances and the Umoja Fellowship meant to foster co-creation between leaders.

“The Future Summit is a space of people using their gifts, their talents, their commitment, and their passion to create a world for us to be seen, to be heard, to be safe, and to self-determine,” said Dedo Baranshamaje, Segal Family Foundation’s Director of Strategy-Africa.

Darius Polok, managing director of the International Alumni Center, said the summit is an inspiration and collective experience for those who will shape the future in Africa.

“It is a place for social innovators from Africa to envision an inclusive and just future for the continent,” said Polok.

The inspiring online convening and community-building event will be held on Thursday this week from 11am – 8pm Central Africa Time. To attend the event, people will need to register at https://bit.ly/FutureSummit21

The summit is sponsored by the United based Segal Family Foundation which believes in a world where development is steered by grassroots leaders and power is shifted into the hands of communities.

The Segal Family Foundation disburses over $17 million in grants annually and was named the fourth largest American funder in Sub-Saharan Africa by Council of Foundations and

SFF aims to nurture a community of locally-led organizations that are smart, resilient, and able to create and implement their own vision of development by working together.

Another sponsor is the BMW Foundation which promotes responsible leadership and inspires leaders worldwide to work towards a peaceful, just, and sustainable future in line with the United Nations Agenda 2030.