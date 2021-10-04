ACB wants to search Mutharika’s phones

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says the Anti-Corruption Bureau (DPP) intends to search former President Peter Mutharika’s house, phones and laptops.

DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba has released a statement dated 2nd October, 2021 in which he has expressed shock over the intended search, saying the former president has not been charged with any crime.

According to Namalomba, the intended search is contrary to section 21(a) of the Constitution which says “Every person shall have the right to personal privacy, which shall include the right not to be subject to – a. searches of his or her person, home or property;”

He added that the ACB should tell Mutharika the offences he has committed before invading his house.

“The intended search for an innocent former president who is not charged with any crime amounts to political persecution and psychological torture of the highest order,” said Namalomba.

He then warned the ACB to stop the “persecution and harassment” of Mutharika. Namalomba argued that the ACB should investigate the current administration if the bureau wants Malawians to take it seriously.

The bureau wanted to interview Mutharika in July on allegations that his Taxpayer Identification Number (TPIN) was used for importation of bags of cement worth K1.5 billion without duty being paid. However, the former president exercised his right to remain silent.

Last week, the ACB director general (DG) Martha Chizuma told the local media that the bureau was looking into other legal means to make the former president provide his side of the story on the TPIN issue.

Former State House chief of staff Peter Mukhito, Mutharika’s former bodyguard Norman Chisale, former Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) deputy commissioner general Roza Mbilizi and businessperson Mahmed Shafee Chunara are the suspects who have so far appeared before court over the issue.