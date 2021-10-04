Boy,15, drowns in Dowa

A 15-year-old Burundian national died on Saturday after drowning in Chaliwa Dam at Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

Elakoni Efred drowned in Chaliwa Dam where he went for swimming.

Dowa Police Station Publicist Gladson M’bumpha said the incident happened in the afternoon of Saturday at Mtanda village within Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

M’bumpha added that the boy on the particular day went to play with his friends at Mtanda village.

“Later, the boy’s father received information that his son had drowned in Chaliwa Dam when he was trying to swim into the dam,” he explained.

The matter was reported to Dzaleka Police Unit where police officers accompanied by medical personnel visited the scene.

Postmortem conducted by medical personnel from Dzaleka Health Centre revealed that death was caused due to suffocation secondary to drowning and no foul play suspected.

Meanwhile, police strongly caution the communities around Dzaleka Refugee Camp to refrain from playing along water bodies to avoid such deaths caused by drowning.

The deceased hailed from Kanyuchi Province in Burundi.