Friends of Mponda donates to elderly and learners in Zomba

In an effort to complement government’s efforts in promoting quality education in the country, a charity grouping called Friends of Mponda has donated various learning materials, including exercise books and pens, to learners at Namatamba primary school in Zomba district.

Among others, the grouping also made a donation of cloths to the elderly in Chigwagwa village in the area of traditional authority Mwambo in the district.

Speaking during the handover ceremony recently at the school, leader of the grouping Asma Mponda said all the donated materials are worth K1.2 Million.

Mponda said education in zomba Chisi is under threat due to an increased number of dropout rate necessitated by lack of learning materials and an obsession with fishing and as such they decided to play a role in motivating the learners by making learning materials available to them.

He added that elderly people also lack many things and they were forced to reach out to them.

“We all have a role to play in breaking these barriers to education and improve the standards, it is my hope that other stakeholders will also come in to support this education program that will help in shaping Malawi’s future leaders.

“We also decided to reach out to the elderly after understanding how they struggle on daily basis, we gave them cloths, among other things,” he said.

Head Teacher at Namatamba primary school fredson Bonongwe thanked friends of Mponda for the donation saying it is an encouragement to the students who sometime miss classes due to lack of learning materials.

“Giving the students leaning materials is also an encouragement on its own and it is an indication that there are others who wish them well in their academic journey.

“Due to poverty, sometimes parents fail to buy learning materials for these learners and they are forced to stay home which is not good in as far as education is concerned. However, when people like friends of Mponda come with support like this, it is something good for the country,” he said

Bonongwe said the promotion of quality education in the country still needs collective efforts.