Blackjack responds to 6th

Veteran musician Blakjak has responded to up-and-coming dancehall star`s claims that he was given a raw deal at Onesimus homecoming concert.

In a tweet, Che Klonda as the dreadlocked musician cum Television personality is fondly known says budding artists should always honour time when they are on the list of performers at an event.

“Look here, if you are an up-and-coming artist and you are given a time to perform at a show, just show up! The minute you start playing hide and seek, wanting to perform when the show has reached the climax, you complicate things and make other people`s job difficult,” reads his tweet in partial.

Che Kalonda`s tweet has angered some Malawi urban music followers. Others have gone as far as telling Blackjack that he is not better than 6th music wise.

“But he`s better than you in music industry,” retweeted Hartley Cee

Innomwale98 also responded: “6th is even better than you.”

The Blantyre based dancehall star was supposed to perform at Onesimus homecoming concert which was staged at Lilongwe Golf Club on 26th September.

On a sad note, he was denied the opportunity for what organizers` argued was his failure to show up on time.