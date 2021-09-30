Thom Mpinganjira’s judgement day set

The High Court has set a date for the sentencing of convict Thomson Mpinganjira.

The businessperson, who was found guilty of attempting to bribe five judges presiding over 2019 elections case, will be sentenced 5 October at 10am.

The founder of FDH Bank is currently on remand at Chichiri Prison in Blantyre as he awaits sentencing. Last week, he underwent tests at hospitals in Blantyre and In Lilongwe after falling ill.

Following his conviction earlier this month, Mpinganjira’s lawyers asked the court for a suspended sentence but prosecutors argued that the crime he committed attracts 12 years in prison.