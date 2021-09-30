Flames Golf Tournament gets MyBucks support

By Emmanuel Chilemba – Contributor

MyBucks has provided K1 million sponsorship towards the Kuyipatsa Flames moto fundraising golf tournament slated for this coming Saturday.

The aim of the tournament is to raise funds for the Flames participation at Afcon finals next year in Cameroon.

Mybucks banking corporation head of retail and SME banking Mayamiko Kalidzang’oma said they decided to be part of the initiative to join all the Malawians in supporting the flames as the country’s flag carriers.

“It’s up to the players now. They should see that the corporate world and everybody out there is ready to support them so they have to demonstrate that the support that they get should not go in the drain.

“At the end of the day, we want the Flames to prosper and do very well both during preparations and actual matches and where we can help in the future. We will try our best to come in,” said Kalidzang’oma.

On his part, Football Association of Malawi’s commercial and marketing director Limbani Matola who received the symbolic cheque on behalf of the football governing bodies resource mobilisation task force expressed his gratitude to Mybucks for supporting the fundraising drive.

“The task before us is huge. The Flames need a lot of resources and we have been making calls for support we are glad for MyBucks bank for coming in to assist.

“The taskforce set a target of 30 million kwacha from the golf tournament and with support from MyBucks we are sure that we will surpass the target ” said Matola.

Recently, Standard Bank and Nico group of companies also pumped in funds towards the Kuyipatsa Flames Moto fundraising golf tournament.

The taskforce has projected to raise about 400 million kwachas. Apart from the golf tournament, it has also lined up a number of fundraising activities including a dinner with the state President.

Flames is in group B of Afcon finals alongside Zimbabwe, Guinea and Senegal.