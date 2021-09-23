Devotion: Honorable word doer

Luke 11:27-28 “It came to pass, as he said these things, a certain woman out of the crowd lifted up her voice, and said to him, “Blessed is the womb that bore you, and the breasts which nursed you.” But he said, “On the contrary, blessed are those who hear the word of God, and keep it.”

Throughout His ministry, Jesus valued the people that were listening and doing the Word. In the opening scripture Jesus never denied the fact that His earthly mother was blessed, but He stressed that it was even more blessed to keep His Word than being His earthly mother. You may have wished to be a relative of Jesus or even His mum. However you are better and more honorable when you listen and do His Word. Therefore choose to be a Word doer.

At some point Jesus went to visit two sisters. One of them was busy serving Jesus thinking she would please Him. The other one was busy listening to His Word. Jesus recommended the one listening to His Word and told the busy sister that she was worried about things that would not benefit her. God honors Doing His Word above mere service. When you think you are serving God without doing His Word, your service is in vain. You please Him more by doing His Word. First do His Word and your service to Him should follow His Word.

Luke 10:39-42 “She had a sister named Mary, who sat down at the Lord’s feet and kept listening to what he was saying. But Martha was worrying about all the things she had to do, so she came to him and asked, “Lord, you do care that my sister has left me to do the work all by myself, don’t you? Then tell her to help me.” The Lord answered her, “Martha, Martha! You worry and fuss about a lot of things. But there’s only one thing you need. Mary has chosen what is better, and it is not to be taken away from her.”

Actually, when you do the Word He also calls you a friend. You are so close to Him that He treats you as a Friend.

John 15:14 “You are my friends, if you do what I command you.”

CONFESSION

I am a friend of Jesus because I do His Word. I honor His Word above mere service to Him. I relate with Him through His Word. In Jesus Name. Amen