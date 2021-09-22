Good News! Chanco students use over 7,000 condoms

Students at the University Malawi (UNIMA) were given over 7,000 condoms during their social weekend.

The students received the condoms from Family Planning Association of Malawi (FPAM)

Obna Sungani who is a fourth-year student and peer educator welcomed the donation of the condoms, saying there are HIV and AIDS as well as sexually transmitted infections (STIs) cases at the college due to the loose life by the students.

According to Sungani, “a lot happens at the college” hence it is important that Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) services should be closer to the institution.

Speaking during the social weekend, FPAM Coordinator, Jimmy Kachale, said through Unified Budget Results and Accountability Framework Project, FPAM was implementing various health interventions including promotion of uptake of sexual reproductive health services.

According to Kachale, several research findings have shown that there is low uptake of sexual reproductive health services by Malawians including the youth.

He said to provoke interest among the youth, FPAM planned to support the institution of higher learning, formerly Chancellor College (Chanco), during the cultural social weekend celebrations.

“Today, we are supporting the University of Malawi with Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR)-condom campaign to promote sexual reproductive health and HIV services uptake among young people,” said Kachale.