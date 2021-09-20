Meet University of Malawi’s most beautiful lady and handsome student

Students at the University of Malawi over the weekend crowned Nova Kantengule and Deborah Chiwengo as Mr. and Miss Unima 2021 respectively, titles that make them the most handsome and beautiful students on campus.

Kantengule, an electrical engineering diploma student, outclassed five other contestants in the men’s category while Chiwengo a first year Gender student out-shined several female students for her crown.

The two will hold the office for one academic year and have received 100,000 kwacha each as a prize from National Bank.

The first prince was Vangeli Chinthenga who got 50,000 Malawi Kwacha seconded by Micah Mwasinga as the second prince.

Lindiwe Nkanaunene became the first princess who also pocketed 50,000 Kwacha and the second princess was Loveness Chilambo.

Speaking in an interview, the newly crowned Mr. Unima Kantengule said he is happy to be the winner of the contest and he expressed gratitude to the students who gave him support during the event.

‘’I would like to thank everyone for trusting and supporting me, it was very tight as you saw we were six contestants and finishing at the top it has been a great experience for me. I worked for it to make my body look attractive before the competition. I will use this opportunity to represent my school in various activities,’’ he said.

The event marked the climax of ‘Ngati watopa ileke, sukulu sakaka’ socials which kick-started on Friday.

Hosted by Binuel Phale and Princess Matiki, the event was spiced up by performances from Namadingo, Janta, Suffix, Eli Njuchi, and newlywed Miracle Chinga among several other artists.