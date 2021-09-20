Super League relegation: What are the various permutations going to the final weeks of the season?

Ntopwa FC and Mzuzu Warriors have already been relegated to the Premier Division and now the focus is on Mighty Tigers, Blue Eagles and Chitipa United as the 2020/21 season is edging closer to the finishing line.

Of the three, Tigers FC is almost certain for a place in the top flight league next season with just a point in their sight to officially secure their position but the 14th position can either be filled by Eagles or Chitipa United to complete the relegation cycle.

The Area 30 based side has Civil Sporting Club and Be Forward Wanderers to play against with whilst Chitipa, who are currently 14th, are remaining with a home tie against Red Lions.

But between the two, who has a realistic chance of surviving the chop? Malawi24 delves into the situation at the foot of the table and looks through the various permutations.

Mighty Tigers FC

Points/goal-difference: 32/-8

Position: 12 with 32 points

Final fixture: vs Be Forward Wanderers (home)

Form (last five games): W-L-W-W-W-D

What they need to do: A draw in their final match will seal a place in the top flight football for the upcoming season. Though a defeat would also not have any impact as they have a better goal difference than Chitipa United. But a win would surely spice up their season which has had a mixed fortune especially in the first round where they only registered two victories in more than ten games.

If they do win, it will be a fourth victory in five games, a surge that will surely take them to absolute safety.

Blue Eagles FC

Points/goal-difference: 27/-1

Position: 13 with 29 points

Final Fixtures: vs Civil Sporting Club (home) and Be Forward Wanderers (away)

Form (last five games): D-L-L-D-D

What they need to do: Eagles have been on a worrying slide for the majority of the ongoing season. When coach Deklerk Msakakuona left for the Malawi National Team Under 17, the area 30 Cops hired Gerald Phiri Senior to take over the position but the team never registered any victory in more than seven opening games before being sent on a forced leave.

However, Phiri Snr was recalled from his leave but Assistant Coach Wilson Chidati was relieved off his duties.

Despite major shakeups in the technical panel, Blue Eagles, a team which, for the past four seasons, has been in the top four continued to struggle and will now need to win its remaining games in order to secure a place in the top flight football next season.

Victory over Civil Sporting and Wanderers should see them off the hook unless other results really go against them.

Chitipa United

Points/goal-difference: 40/-19

Position: 14 with 29 points

Final fixture: vs Red Lions (home)

Form (last five games): L-L-L-L-W

What they need to do: United have only won one of their last five games. Counting against them is that they have the worst goal-difference of all the struggling sides, and if they are to survive, they must hope Blue Eagles get a spanking at home to Civil and at Kamuzu Stadium when they travel to play Wanderers and they must beat Red Lions at all cost in order to secure the 13th position.

Of the three teams, Chitipa United have a very slight chance of surviving the chop due to their poor goal-difference.

Brace yourselves for a very exciting relegation battle this week.