Thom Mpinganjira in hospital

Convicted business mogul, Thom Mpinganjira, was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital on Sunday for medical examination.

Mpinganjira who was convicted of corruption related offence had been at Chichiri Prison for about ten days when he was temporarily released yesterday.

Assistant Commissioner of Prisons and In-Charge for Chichiri Prison, Thomas Damba, has told the local media that Mpinganjira was released on Sunday at around 10:00 AM.

According to reports, Mpinganjira is still at the hospital where he is undergoing brain examinations.

QECH Hospital Director Sam Mndolo has refused to comment on the issue, saying the hospital has an obligation to respect patients’ privacy.

On September 10, Mpinganjira was remanded to Chichiri Prison after he was convicted of attempting to offer a K100 million bribe to five judges who were presiding over the presidential elections case in 2019.

Mpinganjira wanted the judges to rule in favour of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its candidate in the elections, former President Peter Mutharika.

Mutharika who is DPP president was reportedly scheduled to visit Mpinganjira today but DPP spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba has said described the reports as fake.

The convicted & corrupt business mogul was reportedly rushed to Queen's today. Mpinganjira, founder of FDH Bank, attempted to bribe judges presiding over 2019 elections case. He resigned from FDH following his arrest but was replaced by his son as CEO pic.twitter.com/r9O1Uk52X9 — Malawi24 (@Malawi24) September 20, 2021