Rumphi United make history with Super League promotion

Rumphi United, fondly called the Leopards of Chikulamayembe, have become the first football club based in Rumphi District to secure promotion to the Malawi Super League.

Led by coach Jimmy Butao, the Leopards made sure of a place in the Tnm Super League with a 3-0 home win against Embangweni United on Saturday when they also secured the Northern Region SIMSO Premier League championship.

Trouble Kajani scored brace and Tonic Viyuyi the other goal to give Rumphi all three points. Butao rested some first choice players with Antony Singini making his debut while Wellington Mkandawire, Festus Chikwezga and Waliko Chaula were introduced late in the second half.

The SIMSO NRFA Premier League was played in groups this year where winners and runners up from each group qualified to the last group of six teams.

In the final group, Rumphi have accumulated 20 points from 9 games. Rumphi have won six games, drawn twice and lost once against Baka City.

They play their last game of the season today when they host KV FC at Rumphi Stadium.