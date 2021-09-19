It’s Propaganda: Nightclub denies detaining Gaba

Propaganda nightclub in South Africa has rejected claims that it detained Malawian striker Gabadinho Mhango over a R26,000 (about K1.4 million) alcohol bill.

The nightclub has released a statement following claims that Mhango who plays for Orlando Pirates was stopped from leaving the nightclub in the early hours of Saturday.

News site, Sundayworld, reported that Mhango bought drinks for strangers in the popular club frequented by famous personalities from Johannesburg and Pretoria.

The report said Mhango was detained for hours by the security personnel of Club Propaganda who wanted the bill paid but after many stories, the striker admitted to having no money to settle the bill.

It added that the player and the Club Manager came to an agreement which excluded the summoning of Police and later Mhango was released.

The report led to claims that Gabadinho did not feature in Orlando Pirates’ 3-1 win over Chippa United on Saturday because of the incident.

But Propaganda has refuted the newspaper report saying it is aimed at tarnishing the image of the club and Mhango whom the club has described as “a respectable patron”.

“We have never experienced negative challenges of whatsoever, from the above mentioned guest. Our relationship remains healthy, intact, we look forward to continuous hosting of our esteemed guest and countless visitors from all walks of life,” reads a statement posted on Propaganda’s Facebook page.