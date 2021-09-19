Banana seller given K5 million Yabeba grand prize

A 21-year-old Mzuzu Mobile banana seller has received the K5 million prize which she won in the Airtel Yabeba competition.

The woman identified as Lonines Kamanga who is based in Mchengautuba location was presented with her prize on Thursday in Mzuzu.

During the draw in August, Kamanga’s brother, 35-year-old Makhumbo Banda, was identified as the winner as he was using the phone number which won the prize.

However, Airtel noted that the mobile number was registered using Kamanga’s ID hence the company recognizes Kamanga as the winner and the prize was presented to her.

On Thursday, the woman was in crowd nine, saying the money will help boosting her business.

“It’s a happy day today and I am like dreaming. I will use the money to buy land and some will use to build a house while the rest will help to boost my business while enjoying with my relatives,” said Kamanga.

Airtel Marketing Director Thokozani Kamkondo Sande said the promotion which run from May to August, was about celebrating customers.

“This is part of celebration as last year December we marked 5 million customers so this is one way of saying thank you to our customers,” said Sande.

The promotion started from 13 May this year and ended on 15 August, 2022.

During the promotion, 48 people walked away with K1 million kwacha each while 150 people went home with K100 thousand each and 3000 people won K10 thousand each.