Man gets 21 years in prison for raping child

Mzuzu Senior Resident Magistrate Court on Friday sentenced a 44-year-old man to 21 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping a 9-year-old girl.

The rapist has been identified as James Nkhoma.

The Court heard through state prosecutor, Vicness Simwinga, that on the day of the rape, the child’s mother sent her to the maize Mill.

The prosecutor further said Nkhoma followed the girl on her way back home. He grabbed her and carried her to a bush where he raped the child.

Nkhoma was charged with defilement in accordance to section 138 of the Penal Code.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge leveled against him prompting the state to parade witnesses who testified against him.

Prosecutor Simwinga submitted that the victim is traumatized following the rape. She therefore asked the court to mete out a stiff sentence to dater aspiring offenders from committing similar offences.

In mitigation, Nkhoma indicated that he is a first offender.

In his sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate Peter Kandulu concurred with the state on the gravity of the offence and sentenced the convict to 21 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Nkhoma hails from Liphala Village in the area of Traditional Authority Nazombe in Phalombe.