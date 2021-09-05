Five Malawians killed in road accident in Mozambique

Five Malawians nationals have died in a road accident that happened around Villa in Mozambique on 4 September, 2021.

According to information we gathered, a minibus taxi was travelling from Malawi to South Africa in the evening of Saturday 4 September 2021, and the driver skipped a road block at Villa in Mozambique which prompted police officers to ensue a chase.

It is said the police car collided with the minibus causing it to overtun several times.

The report added that the deceased are mainly from northern region of Malawi and their bodies were taken to various mortuaries in the country.

Those injured have been taken to different hospitals in Mozambique.