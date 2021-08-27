Rapist gets 14 years in jail in Balaka

The Balaka First Grade Magistrate’s Court has sentenced Erick Chimpeni, 33, to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) for raping a 13-year-old child.

According to Balaka Police station spokesperson Sergeant Precious Makuta, state prosecutor based at Balaka Police Station, Sub-Inspector Liston Sabola, informed the court that the incident occurred on August 6, 2021 around 19:00 hours at Kadamu Village in Balaka district.

He further said that on the stated day, the girl was preparing supper and was alone since her parents were away.

Chimpeni came closer, grabbed the child and went with her into the bathroom outside the house where he raped her.

While in the course of the evil act, his mobile phone rang and he decided not to respond to the call, but to stop doing the evil act and then walked out.

As he was walking out, he met a relative to the victim standing outside the bathroom.

The relative did not ask the accused what he was doing with the teenager in the bathroom, but only informed the matter to the victim’s parents who reported it to police.

In the court of law, Chimpeni pleaded not guilty to the charge leveled against him that prompted the state to parade witnesses who proved him guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

The prosecutor then asked the court for a meaningful custodial sentence upon the rapist.

First grade magistrate Phillip Chibwana slapped the convict with a custodial sentence of 14 years IHL.

Chimpeni hails from Kadamu Village, Traditional Authority Nkaya in Balaka district.