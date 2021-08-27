Man arrested for killing friend over woman

Police in Mangochi have arrested Allie Rico Pilo, 23, who is suspected to have stabbed to death his friend, Mussah Dinde, 21, after the duo quarreled over a woman.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi said the incident occurred on the night of August 24, 2021 at Saiti Mkawa Village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.

Daudi added that the two were staying in the same village, but had been picking cold fights over a woman they both fell in love with.

“On this fateful day, Dinde left his father’s house to attend a disco party nearby his home,” she said.

She went on to say that a few minutes after Dinde’s arrival, Pilo who arrived first at the disco advanced towards him and stabbed his fellow on the neck with a knife before fleeing.

She said that Dinde fell unconscious due to heavy bleeding and was taken to Mangochi District Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival and postmortem results indicated severe loss of blood as the cause of the death.

The suspect who was on the run for some days, has now been arrested at Katema area where he was hiding.

He will appear before court after the completion of paperwork to answer murder charge which contravenes section 209 of the Penal Code.

Pilo hails from Saiti Nkawa Village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.