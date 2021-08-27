Musician Wyndham Chechamba dies

Legendary musician Wyndham Chechamba has died this morning at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.

A family relation Ernest Mataka has confirmed.

Chechamba, 86, was in hospital due to breathing problems. In 2017, the musician was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The musician started singing in 1939 and he played several instruments including keyboard, guitar and saxophone. The legendary musician also had a music school called Chechamba Music School in Blantyre where he trained many musicians.

On social media, tributes are pouring in for the musician.

“This is so sad. Gogo Chechamba is a true musical legend. His legacy at St. Michael and All Angels Church is permanent. A life very well lived. May he rest in eternal peace,” said Redson Kapindu.

Musician Code Sangala wrote: “He was a legendary musician, multi-instrumentalist, a historian and without a doubt before the time of his death, a library of the music in Malawi.

“To me, he was a father of music in Malawi. Such an honor to have hosted him at Sounds of Malawi and at Music against Malaria Cultural Festival.

“I was just talking with him about a collaboration on one of his great composition with MBC Band a month ago.

“I am profoundly sad to learn about his passing. Malawi has lost a true music Legend.”