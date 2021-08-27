Breaking news: Chakwera speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping

President Lazarus Chakwera has had a phone call with President Xi Jinping of China.

Malawi24 understands that the two leaders talked about many issues including development projects which the Chakwera administration wants to implement in the country.

This is a developing story and more details will follow.

Malawi and China established diplomatic ties in 2008 after the Southern African country dumped Taiwan.

Since then, the Chinese Government has assisted in the construction of the Malawi Parliament building, Bingu National Stadium, Karonga-Chitipa Road in the northern region, the Bingu Conference Center and Hotel, Malawi University of Science and Technology and the Presidential Villas.

There are, however, concerns that some of the projects which China supports are financed through soft loans which Malawi is expected to pay in the long run.