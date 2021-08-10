Police grant bail to six Mtendere Boys Secondary School students

Dedza Police has granted bail to six Mtendere Boys Secondary School students who are accused of setting two offices on fire at the school.

The gutted offices belong to the headteacher and the secretary where items worth over 3 Million Kwacha were destroyed.

The incident occurred on Friday 6, 2021 following disciplinary action by the school’s management.

Dedza police deputy Publicist Sergeant Cassim Manda said the students’ previous disciplinary charges at the school were expected to be forwarded to the Ministry of Education for determination.

On the day, one of the students lobbied other students to set the offices on fire in order to destroy records of their disciplinary evidences.

It has been revealed that the ring leader bought 2 litters of petrol at Thete Trading Centre which was used to set the offices on fire.

Close to midnight as other students were in an entertainment hall watching movies, the six suspects went on to fulfill their evil plan.

All the six suspects are minors of between 16 and 17 years old.