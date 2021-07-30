Man’s hands chopped off in Ntcheu

Police in Ntcheu are looking for a sugarcane farmer suspected to have chopped off the hands of a 50-year-old man who was accused of stealing sugarcane.

The victim identified as Wilson Zamayele has been admitted to Ntcheu District Hospital.

Ntcheu Police spokesperson, Hastings Chigalu, said the incident happened at Gumbu Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kwataine in Ntcheu on July 28.

According to Chigalu, the sugarcane garden owner identified as Molesi accused Zamayele of stealing sugarcane from the garden.

Molesi apprehended Zamayele and demanded K50,000 from the victim’s wife.

“Due to noncompliance to the demands, Molesi proceeded to chop off both of the victim’s hands using a panga knife,” Chigalu said.

Zamayele, who hails from Kandota Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kwataine in the district, is currently admitted at the hospital where he is receiving medical attention.

Meanwhile, Police in the district, are hunting for the suspect. The law enforcers have since appealed to well-wishers to furnish them with any information that can lead to the arrest and prosecution of the culprit.