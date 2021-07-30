Retailer wins in Lafarge’s Kumanga loyalty program

A retailer who owns from Ntcheu district has won a genset worth K465, 000 in Lafarge Cement Malawi’s Kumanga loyalty program.

According to Lafarge Cement Malawi Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Violet Mangani, the loyalty program was introduced last year targeting retailers in an effort to promote growth among small and medium enterprises in building materials.

The Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager said the firm took this deliberate effort to engage its retail customers, recognising the important role they play in serving individual home builders and contractors.

Mangani who was speaking on Thursday July 29 after announcing the winner, Salman Shaik, further said the loyalty programme is a means of acknowledging retail customers and encouraging their business growth.

“We aspire to creating opportunities to build for progress. Retailers do a tremendous job in reaching out to our end users and bringing building material closer to building sites such as homes, shops and many developmental projects. This is our way of recognising their effort and encouraging their growth.

“The program is open to all our registered retail customers. Customers that buy directly from Lafarge to resell to end users. Since 2020, over 200 retailers have qualified for the Kumanga loyalty rewards program,” said Mangani.

She added that the program is a points-based loyalty scheme and that customers have an option to redeem points twice a year (June and December). which means the more volume a retailer purchases the more points they acquire from a minimum of 30 tones/600.

In his speech, Shaik the winner who is the owner of Kuwait Enterprise in Ntcheu district, said he is so thankful for the prize claiming it will help him in as far as power supply for his shop is concerned.

“I am so excited to be recognised by Lafarge Cement Malawi and receiving this Genset voucher means a lot to me,” said Shaik.

In this loyalty program, retailers can go away with shopping and hotel accommodation vouchers, electronic items, home Invertors, generators, household furniture and also a one-ton truck and a Lafarge branded 20FT Container.