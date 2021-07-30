Malawi’s Simwaka breaks national record at Olympics

Malawian athlete Asimenye Simwaka this morning broke the national record as she clocked 11:68 seconds in Women’s 100m round 1 -Heat 1 at the Tokyo Olympics.

Simwaka, however, failed to qualify for the semifinals since she came last in round 1 -Heat 1.

United States’ Teahna Daniels emerged winner of Heat 1 after completing the race on 11:04 seconds. Britain’s Dina Asher Smith and Murielle Ahouré of Ivory Coast finished second and third respectively. The three qualified for the semifinals.

There was a total of 7 Heats in Round 1 from which 24 athletes have qualified for the semifinals.

Marie Josée Ta Lou and Murielle Ahouré of Ivory Coast as well as Nigeria’s Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha and Blessing Okagbare are the African atheletes who have qualified for the semifinals to be held over the weekend.

Simwaka competed in round one after coming second in the preliminary round where she completed the race in 11:76 seconds, which was also a national record.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are Simwaka’s first Olympics and her first time to compete in 100m events.