Man fined K200,000 for buying farm produce without licence

The First Grade Magistrate Court sitting at Mponela in Dowa District has ordered a 24-year-old man to pay K200,000 or in default to be in jail for 24 months for buying farm produce without licence.

Public relations officer for Mponela Police sergeant Macpatson Msadala said the court through the state prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Gradys Jentala heard that on 22 July at around 11:45 hours, officers from Mponela Police Station were on patrol in order to mornitor that Agro-Dealers are buying farm produce according to government set prices.

Msadala added that during patrols, they received information that the suspect is buying farm produce without licence which led to his arrest.

Appearing before court, Malumbira pleaded guilty to the charge of buying farm produce without licence which contravenes Regulation 3(1) of the metrology act.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Anthony Banda describe that the offence is serious in nature.

He therefore fined Malumbira to pay K200 000 or in default to be in prison for 24 months as a warning to other would be offenders.

The convict hails from Chisikwa village in the area of Traditional Authority Kalolo in Lilongwe District.