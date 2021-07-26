President Chakwera arrives in UK for education summit

His Excellency the President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has arrived in London, United Kingdom today where he will attend the Global Education Summit at the invitation of the UK Government.

The summit will be held in London from the 28th to the 29th of July 2021.

Upon his arrival at the Windsor suite of Heathrow Airport, His Excellency the President, and the First Lady Madame Monica Chakwera were welcomed by Special Representative of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Deputy lieutenant of Greater London Major Jeremy Fern.

Representative of the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Mr. Robert Gibson and Malawi envoy to the United Kingdom Kena Mphonda and diplomats at the Malawi High Commission also welcomed the President.

Chakwera is among a few whom leaders UK Prime Minister Rt Hon Boris Johnson has extended invitation to attend in person at the summit which he will co-Chair with Kenyan President, His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to the the Ministry of Education in Malawi, the Global Education Summit focusing on Global Education Partnership will strive to raise US$5billion. Malawi, the Ministry said in a statement, has been a beneficiary of the partnership.

During the summit, President Chakwera will share Malawi’s commitment to financing education, including allocation of 20 percent of public resources by his government towards education.

According to the official programme released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, apart from the summit, the President will engage with British Members of Parliament, deliver a statement at the Chatham House, and engage investors in rail and infrastructure development among other engagements.

The President is accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Education, Foreign Affairs and Finance among others.