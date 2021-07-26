Covid-19 vaccination exercise resumes today

Covid-19 vaccination exercise in Malawi resumes today and the Ministry of Health has urged people in the country to get vaccinated to help reduce the risk of developing severe disease, hospitalization and deaths.

Malawi suspended its vaccination program about a month ago due to lack of vaccine. On Saturday, the country received 192,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine and this has allowed the country to resume the program.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda said yesterday that the vaccines were being distributed in districts across the country.

She encouraged those that have underlying conditions, those aged 60 years and above and health workers and other frontline staff to to get vaccinated.

“Further, let me also encourage those that had received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and are due for the second dose, to visit the vaccination sites to get their second dose. Remember the AstraZeneca vaccines requires one to receive two doses for one to be fully protected.

“I would like to remind the public that the Covid-19 vaccination is being rolled out in our country to help reduce the risk of developing severe disease, hospitalization and deaths due to Covid-19,” she said.

Vaccination is being conducted in Government and CHAM facilities across the country and Chiponda said the ministry has trained more health workers in all the districts in the country to ensure that we have adequate staff in these vaccination sites.

According to Chiponda, Malawi has also secured more doses of the vaccines and they are expected to arrive in the country in the next few weeks.

In the country, 385,242 and 43,165 people have received the first dose and second dose respectively. A total of 428,407 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

On Sunday, Malawi registered 571 new Covid-19 cases, 258 new recoveries and 22 new deaths. The country has recorded a total of 48,637 cases including 1,480 deaths.