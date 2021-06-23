Referees say they won’t officiate games at Karonga Stadium

Northern Region Referees Committee (NRRC) says its members will not officiate any game at Karonga Stadium due to concerns over safety.

In a statement released today, Regional Chairperson Misheck Juwa and his General Secretary Clémence Kandulu said they have reached the decision due to violence acts that marred a Super League game over the weekend.

“We are hereby informing you that with immediate effect no referee from Northern Region Referees committee will officiate a Tnm league match at Karonga stadium until your office address issues to do with safety of Referees,” the referees said.

Over the weekend, Mercy Kaira who was handling the game between Karonga United and Silver strikers was beaten by unknown supporters due to misunderstandings over a penalty decision.

Meanwhile, Football Association Malawi has ordered that Karonga United must host Wanderers at Mzuzu Stadium from Karonga Stadium due to security reasons.

In reaction, Karonga United have said they will not fulfill the FDH fixture against Wanderers on Saturday at Mzuzu stadium