Covid-19: Malawi records 119 new cases, four deaths

Malawi has registered 119 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths and 12 new admissions, the highest number of new cases, admissions and deaths since March 2021.

The country has also recorded 39 new recoveries.

Of the new cases, 117 are locally transmitted: 51 from Blantyre, 24 from Lilongwe, 19 from Kasungu, eight from Machinga, three each from Mchinji and Zomba, two from Thyolo, and one each from Chikwawa, Chiradzulu, Karonga, Mulanje, Mzimba North, Neno, and Nkhotakota Districts while two cases are imported.

Two of the deaths have been recorded in Blantyre and there is one each from Salima and Kasungu Districts.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo has described the rise in new cases as worrisome as data indicates an increased transmission in communities.

According to Chiponda, most of the cases being reported are locally transmitted with 81.2% of the total cases reported from 1st June being locally transmitted and the same data shows that Blantyre District is contributing to about 42% of the total new cases from the same period.

“Let me remind everyone that the chances of those confirmed positive transmitting the disease to those in close contact with them is very high, it is therefore important that the contacts of the confirmed cases get tested,” she said.