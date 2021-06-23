Four motorcyclists in Mangochi fined K120,000 each

Mangochi First Grade Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday ordered four motorcyclists to pay a fine of K120,000 each for contravening the Road Traffic Act.

The Court heard through Mangochi Police Prosecutor Sub Inspector Emmanuel Kambwiri that, on the morning of June 14, 2021, Mangochi Police traffic officers were executing their duties at Malangalanga along Mangochi- Chilipa road where they had mounted an ad hoc roadblock.

The motorcyclists in question were intercepted for failing to produce driving licences as well as riding unregistered and uninsured motorcycles.

Appearing in court, all the accused pleaded guilty to the charges which were levelled against them.

In mitigation, they asked for court’s leniency stating that they are breadwinners. However, the state objected arguing that traffic laws are there and need to be followed by all road users.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Mtunduwatha Mpasu concurred with the state.

He therefore ordered each of them to pay a sum of K40,000 for the count of riding unregistered motorcycle, K40,000 for the count of uninsured motorcycle and another K40,000 for the count of riding a motorcycle without driving licence in default 17 months imprisonment with hard labour.

In the meantime, only three among the four have paid the fines.

All motorcyclists hail from traditional authority Mponda in Mangochi.