Chakwera in Maputo for SADC summit

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is in Maputo, Mozambique where he will attend the 40th Extraordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government.

The President arrived this morning and was welcomed by Hon. Eisenhower Nduwa Mkaka M.P., Minister of Foreign Affairs and Hon Carmelita Namashulua, Minister of Education and Human Development of the Republic of Mozambique among other Senior Government Officials.

SADC Chairperson of SADC, Mozambique’s Filipe Nyusi, is expected to open the summit at Joaquim Chissano International Conference Centre in the city.

President Chakwera will also deliver his speech at the meeting as the Incoming Chairperson of SADC.

The meeting will among other things discuss terrorism activities in the SADC region, food security, COVID-19 pandemic and energy. The meeting will also commemorate the 40th anniversary of SADC.

The summit is being held under the theme: ‘SADC: 40 Years Building Peace and Security, and Promoting Development and Resilience in the Face of Global Challenges.’

President Chakwera is expected back home tomorrow morning through Kamuzu International Airport.