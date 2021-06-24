Devotion: He raises your standard 

Isaiah 59:19 …”When the enemy comes in like a flood, The Spirit of the Lord will lift up a standard against him.”

The Hebrew word translated Enemy is Tsar and it also means adversary, foe, oppressor. It also extends to mean a competitor. This shows us that whatever we do, no adversary or competitor can have advantage over us. Even if they bring in more resources to compete, the Spirit of God who dwells in us will raise a standard in your life so that you are still advantaged.

The Holy Spirit is the reason why Daniel and team the vegetable eaters were healthier than the delicacy eaters. This is the reason why they were ten times better than their competitors.

Daniel 1:20 “And in all matters of wisdom and understanding about which the king examined them, he found them ten times better than all the magicians and astrologers who were in all his realm.”

Stephen an usher in the early church could not be matched in wisdom because the Holy Spirit made him wiser than his accusers. Act 6:10 “They weren’t able to withstand the wisdom and the Spirit by which he spoke.”

The Holy Spirit made Elijah who was running on foot to surpass Ahab who was riding horses. 1King 18:46 “The hand of the LORD was on Elijah; and he tucked his cloak into his belt and ran before Ahab to the entrance of Jezreel.”

You may not have necessary resources but if you allow the Spirit of God to lead you and guide your life your standards will be raised in whatever you are doing. No one competing with you will ever win.

Additional scripture: 1 Corinthians 2:9-10 But as it is written: “Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, Nor have entered into the heart of man The things which God has prepared for those who love Him.” But God has revealed them to us through His Spirit. For the Spirit searches all things, yes, the deep things of God.

Confession

I am advantaged because of the Holy Spirit who dwells in me.

I am moving higher and higher and my standard has been raised by the Spirit.