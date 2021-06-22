Politicians, traditional leaders, business kingpin grace Bushiri book launch 

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri says he was greatly honoured by the presence of several politicians, traditional leaders and businesspersons at the launch of his book.

The launch of the book titled “The Jesus Nation” was held on June 17 in Lilongwe.

Among those who attended included Honourable Henry Chimunthu Banda, M.P., the former Speaker of Malawi’s National Assembly Minister of Trade Sosten Gwengwe and Minister of Youth and Sports Ulemu Msungama and Lilongwe Mayor Juliana Kaduya.

“My wife and I were immensely honoured with your presence and the presence of several other senior politicians and diplomats,” said Bushiri.

He added that he was greatly honoured with the presence of two paramount chiefs from Malawi: His Royal Majesty Inkosi ya Makhosi M’mbelwa V of the Ngonis and Paramount Chief Kyungu of the Ngonde people.

“These are high profile traditional leaders in Malawi and their presence at the book launch was quite an endorsing statement of “The Jesus Nation,” said Bushiri.

Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo said last week that the book displays how God is raising a new generation of people, armed with righteousness and justice, who will be placed in various strategic points to defend and proclaim the kingdom of God, ‘The Jesus Nation’.

The new book was launched three years after Bushiri launched six books in Blantyre.