FAM changes venue for KU vs. Wanderers match 

Football Association of Malawi has changed the venue for the FHD Bank Cup Round of 32 match between Karonga United and Be Forward Wanderers from Karonga Stadium to Mzuzu Stadium.

FAM has noted that Karonga stadium is not in good condition to host an elite match as per the FAM Club Licensing regulations and FAM COVID-19 Football Re- Start Guidelines, after it was vandalised on Sunday 20th June 2021.

Among others, the stadium’s perimeter fence and main access gates were vandalized and would make it impossible for the Match Organisers to protect the players and technical officials, control access into the stadium and enforce COVID-19 preventive measures.

“With the match just four days away, we are of the view that the damages cannot be renovated for re-inspection and re-certification, as per the FAM Club Licensing regulations, in time for the said match.

“It is against this background that the FAM Competitions Committee, as guided by article 8.1 of the FDH Rules and Regulations, has fixed the match at Mzuzu Stadium on Saturday 26th June 2021.All other protocols for the match will procced as arranged,” said FAM General Secretary Gift Gunda.

Source: FAM