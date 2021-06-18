Malawi registers 79 new Covid-19 cases

Malawi has registered 79 new Covid-19 cases, 17 new recoveries and two new deaths.

Of the new cases, 69 are locally transmitted: 25 from Blantyre, 10 from Zomba, eight from Kasungu, six from Lilongwe, five from Mulanje, four from Karonga, two each from Mangochi and Thyolo, and one each from Likoma, Machinga, Mchinji, Mwanza, Mzimba North, Neno, and Ntcheu Districts.

Ten of the cases are imported and they include three from Lilongwe, and one each from Blantyre, Zomba, Mulanje, Mangochi, Mzimba North, Mzimba South, and Dowa Districts.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda noted that the country is experiencing an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, both locally transmitted and imported in our country.

“The cases continue to rise and today we have reported the highest number of new cases since March 2021. Let me remind everyone that the chances of those confirmed positive transmitting the disease to those in close contact with them is very high, it is important that the contacts of the confirmed cases get tested,” she said.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 34,781 cases including 1,166 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.35%). Of these cases, 2,326 are imported infections and 32,455 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 32,824 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 94.4%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 559.

In the past 24 hours, there were seven new admissions in the treatment units while four cases were discharged. Currently, a total of 22 active cases are currently hospitalised: 12 in Blantyre, six in Lilongwe, three in Zomba, and one in Thyolo Districts.

On Covid-19 vaccination, cumulatively 380,697 and 33,264 people have received the first dose and second dose respectively. Over the past 24 hours 2,003 people received the first dose and 5,791 the second dose. A total of 413,961 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.