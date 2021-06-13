Man jailed 21 years for raping six-year-old child

Lilongwe Senior Resident court on Friday sentenced a 25-year-old man to 21 years in jail for raping a 6-year-old girl.

The man has been identified as Beston Chikapita and he was sentenced on June 11, 2021

The court heard through Kawale Police Prosecutors Sub Inspector Goodwin Binali and Sub Inspector Roxy Nsaka that the man and child stay in the same compound.

On the evening of June 30, 2020, the child was chased by her parents and the convict invited the young girl to sleep in his house.

During the same night, the accused enticed the young girl and defiled her. The girl revealed the issue to her parents who reported to Kawale Police where medical report form was issued and Kamuzu Central Hospital confirmed that penetration took place.

Appearing in court, the tailor denied the charge levelled against him which prompted the state to parade five witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

Nsaka pleaded with the court for a stiffer punishment citing that such cases are on the rise.

Passing judgement, Senior Resident Magistrate Shyreen Yona Chirwa concurred with the state and sentenced him 21 years imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) to serve as a lesson to him and other would be offenders.